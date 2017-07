European Shooting Championship in Baku – as caught on camera (PHOTOS)

2017-07-31 15:05 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Zaur Mustafayev – Trend:

The 11th day of the European Shooting Championship kicked off at the Baku Shooting Center on July 31.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 22 and will last until August 3.

Trend presents photos of memorable moments at today’s shooting competitions.