Azerbaijani tank crew takes part in ‘Tank Biathlon’ contest (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

The first stage, called “Individual race”, of the “Tank Biathlon” contest kicked off July 31 as part of the International Army Games, said the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry in a message.

The Azerbaijani tank crew with the T-72B3 tank, ranked second in the first stage of the competition, ahead of Kuwait and Mongolia.

The “Tank Biathlon” competition, which will end on August 12, involves 55 tank crews from 19 countries.