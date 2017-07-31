Azerbaijan’s real investment growth to be 5.5% in 2017 – S&P

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s real investment growth will be 5.5 percent in 2017, according to the forecast of analysts of the Standard & Poor’s international ratings agency.

“We project investment will begin to recover this year owing to the ongoing work on the Southern Gas Corridor project, which is intended to bring Azerbaijani gas from the offshore Shah Deniz Stage II gas field (SDII) in the Caspian first to Turkey at the end of 2018 and eventually to Europe by 2020,” said S&P analysts.

According to the agency’s report, Azerbaijan’s real investment growth will be 3.5 percent in 2018 and 2.5 percent – both in 2019 and in 2020.

The report says that the volume of investments will account for 25.4 percent (or 17.5 billion manats) of Azerbaijan’s GDP in 2017, 25.1 percent (or 18.8 billion manats) – in 2018, 24.3 percent (19.9 billion manats) – in 2019, and 23.7 percent (almost 21.1 billion manats) – in 2020.

(1.7009 manats = $1 on July 31)