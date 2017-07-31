Azercell-supported free eye check-ups continue

In the first half of the year, over 700 people benefited from the services provided by Mobile Eye Clinic, supported by Azercell Telecom LLC, while around 500 of them were adults and over 200 of them were children.

In January the doctors of mobile clinic examined 36 refugees and the deprived in Kurdamir district. As a result, some patients were assigned eyeglass prescriptions while others received various treatment. Moreover, the doctors also checked 58 people in the polyclinics No. 13 in Amirjan settlement and polyclinics No. 23 in Hovsan settlement. Additionally, with the support of Social Protection Fund in Sabunchu, 42 more people benefited from the service in the beginning of the year.

In February, the clinic served further 78 people in Bilgah and Shaghan settlemeents. 42 people in the boarding school No. 11 located in Bilgah, 36 people in boarding house for disabled in Shaghan and 32 patients in Red Crescent Society in Narimanov district were examined.

The clinic was especially active during spring months. Thus, in March the doctors provided services to Russian Communty in Narimanov district, children in SOS Children’s Village in Gandja and refugees in Lokbatan settlement.

In April and May, Mobile Eye Clinic examined 29 children in boarding school No. 10 in Pirshagi settlement, 30 children from low-income families in Pirallahi settlement with the support of Local Executive Power, 84 children in Yasamal and Nizami districts, as well as 35 children in the secondary school in Godekli village, Khachmaz. In June, the doctors examined and treated 43 refugees and IDPs in Yasamal and Darnagul districts and 25 more in Red Cross in th 20th area. The doctors also served 28 IDPs settled in Khachmaz in June.

During its four-year operation, the clinic supported by Azercell and Caspian Compassion Project public union visited most of boarding schools and orphanages in Baku. The doctors of the clinics visited Baku and other regions in the country and supported people in need of treatment.

