VP: Azerbaijan organized European Shooting Championship at high level

2017-07-31 16:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

All international competitions, including the European Shooting Championship held in Baku, are organized at a high level in Azerbaijan, Yair Davidovich, vice-president of the European Shooting Confederation, told Trend July 31.

Recalling that he is in Azerbaijan for the fourth time, the ESC vice-president noted that the country has created sports infrastructure that meets international standards.

“I was in Baku during the First European Games, and then everything was organized at the highest level. I believe that Azerbaijan will continue to host numerous international competitions. In the future, Azerbaijan can host the Olympic Games, because the country has all the necessary infrastructure for this purpose,” said Yair Davidovich.

He stressed that Azerbaijan pays much attention to the development of sport.

The vice-president added that he really likes Azerbaijan, its nature, hospitable people.

“I feel very comfortable being in Azerbaijan,” added the ESC official.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 21 and will last until August 4.