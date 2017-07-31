Iranian FM to arrive in Turkey for discussions on Palestine

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to arrive in Turkey’s Istanbul on August 1 to attend an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Bahram Qasemi, the spokesperson of Iranian Foreign Ministry, has said that Zarif is expected to discuss the latest developments regarding Palestine during the meeting, Mehr news agency reported.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an emergency meeting of the Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers of the OIC Member States in Istanbul. According to the OIC website, the meeting will send a unified message to the international community by the Muslim World, demanding it to commit Israel to respect the resolutions of the international legitimacy, the Geneva Conventions and all resolutions on the Palestinian issue, especially Al-Quds.

A recent round of standoff between the Israeli authorities and Palestinian worshipers occurred after Muslim gunmen killed two Israeli police officers near al-Aqsa mosque on 14 July.