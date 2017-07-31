Opposition MP detained in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Ayse Acar Basaran, an MP from Democratic People’s Party, an opposition party in Turkey, was detained in the country’s southwestern Batman Province, the Turkish media reported July 31.

Reportedly, Basaran was detained in a local airport as she tried to fly to Ankara.

She was detained due to her refusal from testifying in the court as a witness.

In June, the police of Turkey’s southeastern Diyarbakir Province detained another MP from Democratic People's Party, Osman Baydemir.

In general, 11 MPs from Democratic People's Party, including co-chairs of the party Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag, have been recently arrested in Turkey.

The MPs from Democratic People's Party are accused of creating a criminal organization, membership in a terrorist organization, and other crimes.

