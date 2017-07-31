Russia may approve visa-free travel for Iranians

2017-07-31 18:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Russian envoy to Tehran has said that Moscow will probably remove visa requirements for Iranian nationals over the next two months.

Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan has said that under an agreement with Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Iranian citizens will be able to travel visa-free to the Russian Federation within the next two-three months, Tasnim news agency reported.

Under a previous agreement, Iranian tourists, in groups of 5 to 50 people, can travel to Russia without an entry visa for a stay of up to 15 days.