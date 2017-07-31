Ilham Aliyev hails Azerbaijan-US relations in politics, economy, energy, security (UPDATE)

2017-07-31 19:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 14:55)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US State of Arizona Javan Mesnard.

Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US State of Arizona Javan Mesnard said he has been in Azerbaijan already for a few days and has had an opportunity to familiarize himself with Baku and other regions.

“I am very happy to be in your marvelous country. Azerbaijan is a very beautiful country. I am visiting it for the first time. People show friendship and hospitability everywhere. I will share my impressions with everyone when I’m back to the US,” he said.

Javan Mesnard added that the majority of Arizona legislators heard much about Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev said that as Javan Mesnard has visited Baku and the regions he will be able to have wider information on the country. The head of state noted that organizing more visits from the US to Azerbaijan is highly crucial in expanding the contacts between people and in the two nations’ knowing each other more closely.

This will also strengthen cooperation between the two countries, said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state hailed the bilateral relations in the areas of politics, economy, energy, security as well as the country’s cooperation with different US states. At the same time, President Ilham Aliyev noted that in some parts of the US, the society is not fully informed about Azerbaijan, stressing the importance of spreading the country’s realities.