Iran says nuclear industry running better with JCPOA

Iran’s nuclear industry is progressing better now than it used to before the 2015 nuclear deal, aka the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi has said.

“We did not lose anything,” through the deal, he said, adding, “We are building new reactors, the Arak reactor is being modernized, and centrifuges are running,” ISNA news agency reported July 31.

The nuclear deal was implemented in January 2016, curbing Iran’s nuclear program in return for lift of sanctions.

Although it is set to impede Iran’s nuclear activities in some areas, the nuclear deal has opened the way for Iran to pursue robust cooperation with other countries and international organizations to develop its nuclear industry.

Currently, Russia has agreed to build two new nuclear reactors for Iran. China is also modernizing the Arak reactor. Also, Iran has been selling its surplus heavy water since the deal was implemented.