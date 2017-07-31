Turkmenistan establishes diplomatic relations with Paraguay

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The office of Turkmenistan’s permanent mission in New York hosted a ceremony of signing of a joint communique on establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Paraguay, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message July 31.

Officials from Turkmenistan and Paraguay confirmed their interest in strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries and developing bilateral political, economic and cultural cooperation, according to the message.

The two sides exchanged views on expansion of political cooperation, and highlighted the role of interaction within international organizations.

Paraguay became the 145th country with which Turkmenistan established diplomatic relations.