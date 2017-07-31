Two PKK terrorists killed in SE Turkey operation

Two PKK terrorists were killed in an air operation in Turkey’s southeastern province of Hakkari on Monday, Anadolu reported.

The operation was carried out south of Mount Guven in Cukurca district after the terrorists were spotted by a drone, a statement said.

Meanwhile, another PKK terrorist in preparation of an attack was captured in a separate operation in Yuksekova district, the statement added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization also by the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.