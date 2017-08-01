Trump fires communications chief Scaramucci in new White House upheaval

U.S. President Donald Trump fired his communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, on Monday over an obscene tirade, just over a week after naming him to the job, sources familiar with the decision said, in the latest staff upheaval to hit the Republican's six-month-old administration, Reuters reported.

Scaramucci's departure follows one of the rockiest weeks of Trump's presidency in which a major Republican effort to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system failed in Congress and both his spokesman and previous chief of staff left their jobs as White House infighting burst into the open.

Scaramucci was damaged by comments he made to The New Yorker magazine last week in which he attacked then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, in profanity-laden terms.

"The president certainly felt that Anthony's comments were inappropriate for a person in that position," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

An administration official said new White House chief of staff John Kelly, a retired Marine general tasked with bringing order to a fractious West Wing, had asked for Scaramucci's removal.