At least 7 Daesh militants killed in drone strike in Afghanistan

2017-08-01 02:56 | www.trend.az | 1

At least seven militants of Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia) were killed as a result of a drone strike in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province, Sputnik reported, citing provincial police chief Maj. Gen. Jumma Gul Himmat.

The NATO-operated drone strike that targeted a terrorist hideout in mountainous Talona area of Watapur district at approximately 11 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT), left seven militants killed, including a commander, the Pajhwok news agency reported.

Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as terrorist organizations, including Daesh and the Taliban radical movement (also banned in Russia) continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.

The United States and its allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001 following 9/11 terror attacks. The mission in Afghanistan ended on December 28, 2014. On January 1, 2015, NATO announced its new mission in the country, called Resolute Support, to train and assist the Afghan security forces.