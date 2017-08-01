Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

2017-08-01 09:43 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 135 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said August 1.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Barekamavan village and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, as well as on nameless heights of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Kokhanabi and Munjuglu villages of the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless heights of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of the Tartar district, Bash Garvand, Garagashli and Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on the nameless heights in the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.