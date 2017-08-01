Germany completes withdrawal of Tornado aircraft from Turkey’s Incirlik

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Germany had completed the withdrawal of Tornado jet fighters from the Incirlik Air Force Base in Turkey, the country’s media outlets reported Aug. 1.

The withdrawal procedures were started in late 2016.

It is also reported that Germany deployed its military aircrafts at the Al-Azraq (Al Shaheed Muwaffaq Salti Air Base) Air Base in Jordan.

On June 5, 2017, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel visited Turkey to discuss the presence of the German Air Force at the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey.

Previously, Turkey blocked a group of German lawmakers from visiting the servicemen at the Incirlik Air Base, prompting German Chancellor Angela Merkel to suggest, that Berlin may consider moving 250 troops, stationed at the Air Base, to one of the neighboring countries.

In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a possible withdrawal of the German Air Force contingent from the Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey poses no problem for Ankara.

