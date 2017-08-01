Candidates registered for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan

2017-08-01

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Central Election Committee of Kyrgyzstan has completed the process of registration of candidates for the 2017 Presidential elections.

A total of 59 candidates were nominated for participation in the forthcoming Presidential race, according to the information published on the Central Election Commission’s website.

As many as 49 candidates are self-nominated, while the rest of them were nominated by the political parties.

The next Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 15, 2017.

Country’s current President Almazbek Atambayev lacks the right of running in the upcoming election, as the Kyrgyz law prohibits the country’s citizen from being elected a President for two consecutive terms.

According to the Constitution, the President of the Kyrgyzstan may be elected for a six-year term.