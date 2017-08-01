Ilham Aliyev congratulates president-elect of India

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President-elect of India Ram Nath Kovind.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as President of the Republic of India,” said President Aliyev in his letter.

“I believe that we will make joint efforts to ensure sustainable development and the strengthening of traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and India,” he noted.

“I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your future endeavours for the prosperity of the friendly people of India,” added the Azerbaijani president.