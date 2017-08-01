President Aliyev congratulates Switzerland’s Leuthard

2017-08-01

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard on the occasion of the national holiday of the Swiss Confederation.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Swiss Confederation,” said President Aliyev in his letter.

“I believe that Azerbaijan-Switzerland ties, the relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries will continue to rapidly develop and expand in our best mutual interests,” he noted.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Switzerland lasting peace and prosperity,” added the Azerbaijani president.