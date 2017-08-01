BHOS students undertake internship at BP

2017-08-01 11:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Third and fourth-year undergraduates studying Petroleum Engineering, Chemical Engineering and Process Automation Engineering at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) undertake paid internship at BP company in Azerbaijan.

In total, 14 BHOS students participate in on-the-job training, which will last for 10 weeks from July through September.

During the internship, the students gain practical experience in working jointly with specialists at a large international company, familiarize themselves with large-scale oil and gas projects operated by BP and carried out in the Caspian region, and get acquainted with advanced technologies and modern equipment used during implementation of these projects. They will visit production facilities and fabrication yards of BP company in Azerbaijan and have an opportunity to see practical engineering activity in the oil and gas sector with their own eyes.

In the course of the internship at BP in Azerbaijan, the students shall improve their technical and industrial skills and experience, while using the academic knowledge gained at BHOS. In addition, they will be introduced to standards and procedures for technological operations and processes as well as for quality control and quality assurance. The students will also learn about the company’s rules and regulations in the field of Health, Safety and Environment and the policies on Business Ethics and Integrity.

Upon the internship program completion, BHOS students shall prepare and submit reports through presentations about their on-the-job training, which will be assessed by the Higher School’s teachers.