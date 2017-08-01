Ahead of Mogherini’s visit EU rejects Iran breached nuke deal (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Ahead of the EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini’s upcoming visit to Tehran, the European Union says missile tests do not violate Iran’s nuclear deal, but the country should refrain from taking actions that feed tensions.

“The EU has clearly expressed its concern with Iran's missile program and called upon Iran to refrain from actions that feed tensions such as launches using ballistic missile technology,” an EU spokesperson told Trend.

“The EU will keep its restrictions regarding ballistic missiles for eight years from Adoption Day or until the IAEA reached the broader conclusion that all nuclear material in Iran remains in peaceful use, whichever is earlier,” the spokesperson added.

“We consider ballistic missile tests to be inconsistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” the spokesperson said, adding, “Iran's missile program was not covered by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA, aka nuclear deal], hence missile tests are not a violation to it.”

Federica Mogherini is scheduled to attend President Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony on August 5.

Earlier on July 27, the Iranian state media reported that Iran successfully tested a rocket that can deliver satellites to the Earth’s orbit.

Following the rocket launch, the US claimed that the test breached a UN Security Council resolution because of its potential use in ballistic missile development.