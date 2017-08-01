Italian Snam, Albanian Albgaz ink MoU on gas market development

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Italian gas infrastructure company Snam and Albania’s gas infrastructure operator Albgaz have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop collaboration opportunities, said a message published on the Snam website July 31.

The MoU is aimed at supporting the start and development of an infrastructure system that will be managed by the Albanian company. The agreement comes in relation to the gas market development that will start with the TAP pipeline crossing Albania.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).