Barzani: Referendum on Erbil’s independence to solve region’s problems

2017-08-01 13:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A referendum on Erbil’s independence will solve the region’s problems, the Iraqi media quoted Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, as saying Aug. 1.

Barzani claims the central government of Iraq does not fulfill its commitments to the Kurdish autonomy.

“The Iraqi government has suspended the provision of funds for the Peshmerga forces [Kurdish militia],” he said. “In the fight against the terrorists of the ‘Islamic State’, the Peshmerga forces were exposed to great risks, since the Iraqi government did not arm them.”

Barzani also noted that nothing can prevent the independence referendum of the Kurdish administration.

He added that the referendum will be held on September 25.

Earlier, Barzani had said that opposition to the referendum would be met with “a bloody war”. Preparations for the referendum have been completed, he noted.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the Kurdish administration of Iraq will regret if it holds an independence referendum.

“Iraq’s integrity is a priority for Turkey,” noted Erdogan, adding that a referendum on independence of the Kurdish autonomy means the beginning of Iraq’s disintegration.

