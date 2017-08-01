Iran to commence gas pipeline in north east today

Iran to commence construction of a new gas pipeline in the North-East

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 1

By Dalga Khatinoglu – Trend:

Iran is preparing to inaugurate a 170-km Damghan-Sari gas pipeline with 40 million cubic meters per day (mcm/day) of transit capacity today, a source at Oil Ministry told Trend August 1.

Same source added that the pipeline will cut the reliance of Iran on the natural gas imported from Turkmenistan.

The cost of the pipeline, which was entirely built by the local companies, is around $250 million.

Turkmenistan stopped gas export operations to Iran in January of 2017, due to Iran’s $2 billion long-delayed debt.

Iran imported about 5.86 bcm of natural gas from Turkmenistan in 2016, which is around 53 percent less than the previous year, according to an official document, prepared by Iran's Oil Ministry and seen by Trend.

Furthermore, Iran has outlined a project for the construction of 11th cross-country pipeline worth around $4.3 billion, but hasn’t started the construction yet. The capacity of the mentioned pipeline will be at 110mcm/year, aimed to transit gas from South Pars gas field in Persian Gulf to North-Eastern region of the country.

Iran’s natural gas production capacity in North-Eastern region stands at about 14 bcm/year, about 12 bcm/year less than the current demand.

Iran’s natural gas requirements usually peak in the cold season due to an increase in consumption of the housing sector. The country injects about 2 bcm/year of natural gas in the Shourijeh and Sarajeh underground gas storage facilities, located in the Northern regions in low demand and withdraws them in high demand seasons.

Iran plans to invest $3 billion to increase from the current 11.5 bcm the underground gas storage capacity at five plants by 2018. All of these storage facilities – Sarajeh, Shourijeh, Yurtesha, Nasrabad and Ghezel Tapeh – are located in the North and North-Eastern parts of the country, according to an official document, prepared by Iran’s Oil Ministry.