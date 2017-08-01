French shooter: All conditions created for European Championship in Azerbaijan

2017-08-01 14:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

France’s Alexis Raynaud, who won the gold medal at the European Shooting Championship in Baku, has told Trend that he is very happy and grateful to return home with a medal.

Raynaud said that he is very pleased with the organization of the championship, as well as the conditions created for the athletes.

“We are very grateful to Azerbaijan for the creation of all of the necessary conditions for the athletes. Thanks to this, we were focused only on competitions, which made it possible for us to win. I am very happy about it,” added the French shooter.

Noting that this is his third visit to Azerbaijan, Raynaud added that he also “participated in the First European Games, as well as in the ISSF World Cup in Gabala. Azerbaijan organizes every competition at a high level, and at the current competition all of the conditions were created for the participants.”

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 22 and will last until August 3.