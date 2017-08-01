Iran has arguments for explaining its missile tests - expert

2017-08-01

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

The United Nations Security Council has prohibited Iran from taking any action in the field of ballistic missile programs and the development of nuclear-arsenal missiles, Dr. Ali Pishro, an expert in American and Canadian Studies at the University of Birmingham, told Trend.

The expert specified that in paragraph 3 of the annex to resolution 2231, Iran has been requested not to carry out any activities related to ballistic missiles designed to carry nuclear warheads, including rocket firing and using missile technology for up to eight years after the adoption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He further said that Iran had put forward two arguments in explaining its recent missile tests.

“First, the resolution explicitly describes ‘missiles designed to carry nuclear weapons’ and since Iran does not have any nuclear weapons, it is clear that its missiles are not designed for this purpose,” Pishro said.

He also noted that the second and strongest argument of Iran is that in this clause of the resolution, the word of ‘called upon’ has been used.

“This word is different from the terms like (requirements) or (demands) which are used in the resolutions for obvious and explicit prohibitions,” the expert said.

Therefore, neither Iran's missile tests nor the new US sanctions are in violation of the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan, according to Pishro.

“An agreement that imposed restrictions on Iran's nuclear program abolished international sanctions against the country. It should be noted that there has been no talk of abolishing the sanctions related to Iran's ballistic missile program or the sanctions imposed by the US Congress,” he added.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia - plus Germany signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the agreement, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

The UN Security Council later unanimously endorsed a resolution that effectively turned the JCPOA into international law.