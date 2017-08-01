Austrian shooter grabs gold in 300m Standard Rifle event in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

Austrian shooter Bernhard Pickl won a gold medal in Men’s 300m Standard Rifle event by scoring 578 (20x) points at the European Shooting Championship in Baku on Aug. 1.

Finnish shooter Juho Kurki ranked second by scoring 578 (18x) points, while Swiss shooter Olsson Karl took the bronze by scoring 577 points.

The 12th day of the European Championship has kicked off in Baku on Aug. 1.

Men’s 300m Standard Rifle, 50m Rifle Prone and Skeet Qualification events will be held at the Baku Shooting Center today.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 22 and will last until August 3.