Swiss shooters grab gold in 300m Standard Rifle event in Baku

2017-08-01 16:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

Swiss shooters, namely, Andrea Rossi, Jan Lochbihler, Gilles Vincent Dufaux, won gold medals in Men’s 300m Standard Rifle team event by scoring 1711 points at the European Shooting Championship in Baku on Aug. 1.

Team comprised of Austrian shooters Gernot Rumpler, Bernhard Pickl and Alexander Schmirl ranked second by scoring 1710 points, while French shooters Alexis Raynaud, Valérian Sauveplane and Cyril Graff took the bronze by scoring 1706 points.

The 12th day of the European Championship has kicked off in Baku on Aug. 1.

Men’s 300m Standard Rifle, 50m Rifle Prone and Skeet Qualification events will be held at the Baku Shooting Center today.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 22 and will last until August 3.