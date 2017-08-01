Iran deputy FM due in Russia, to discuss Syria: source

2017-08-01 16:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaber Ansari has departed for Moscow, RIA Novosti reports citing a source in the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, Ansari will hold negotiations with several Russian officials.

The Iranian deputy FM is expected to meet Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Russia’s Special Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, said the source.

The parties will discuss the situation in Syria.