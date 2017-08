President Aliyev appoints ADIF’s deputy executive director

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree Aug. 1 appointing Vugar Abdullayev as the deputy executive director of the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF).

Under the decree, until the appointment of the Fund’s executive director, Vugar Abdullayev will serve as its acting executive director.