Iran says recent satellite launch successful

Tehran, Iran, Aug. 1

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Refuting Western media reports, Iran’s Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan has said the recent launch of the satellite carrier Simorgh has been successful.

“We have attained our goals [regarding the launch], but we do not expect American officials to say anything of this success,” he said, IRNA news agency reported August 1.

Iran on July 27 launched its domestically-manufactured Simorgh carrier, whose mission is to put Iranian satellites into the orbit.

Simorgh satellite carrier is able to put satellites weighing as much as 250 kilograms into an orbit about 500 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.