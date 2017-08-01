Training School launched for young people with disability from regions

2017-08-01 17:25 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

The “Training School” project by Nar is for the integration of young people with disability to the society. The “Training School” in the regions, which was launched in Zaqatala, is conducted by experienced professionals and psychologists.

Within the frames of the project, 40 local residents will have two months to attend professional trainings in three different areas. The participants will be provided with trainings on smartphone repair, tailoring and cooking.

It is noteworthy that this project, being the first ever such an initiative held in the country’s regions, is supported by the local executive authorities, as well as the regional center of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.

The first “Training School” was hold in Baku with the participation of 75 students. The main goal of these free training courses, initiated by Nar, is to increase the level of knowledge and skills of people with disability, contribute to their future careers and ensure their emancipation by providing moral support.

Therefore, the project is also enjoys support of organizations such as “ASAN Könüllüləri” (ASAN Volunteers) and “Uğur Akademiyası” (the Success Academy). Even after the trainings are over, the organizers support contact with the graduates of the “Training School” and help them in finding a job.

For more than 3 years now, Nar is taking various steps aimed at emancipation of the people with disability, within the frames of the operator’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy. Setting a bright example for the business community of the country, Nar is currently employing 11 persons with people with disability. Nar is looking forward to continue expansion of social projects and support the similar initiatives in the future.

Visit nar.az for more detailed information about the CSR strategy of Nar.

“Azerfon” company started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the “Nar Mobile” brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life.