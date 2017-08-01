Iran files complaint against US for violating nuclear deal

Tehran, Iran, Aug. 1

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iran has filed a complaint against the United States for violating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) through a recent set of sanctions, according to Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

He noted that a statement by the Joint Committee overseeing the JCPOA that followed the complaint points to the fact that the US has really violated the nuclear deal, ICANA news agency reported August 1.

According to Larijani, the Joint Committee is going to further address the case in an expected ministerial-level meeting.

The parliamentarian further noted that Iranian lawmakers are processing a legislation that is devised to counter the US sanctions.

The National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament July 28 passed the general outlines of a motion to reciprocate the US sanctions on the country.

The motion, if ratified in the Parliament’s open meeting, will "counter the terrorist and adventurous measures of the United States in the region," Iranian media reported.

It also envisages measures to support the Iranian armed and security forces as well as those Iranians who would be affected by the United States’ actions, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who had attended the meeting of the commission, was quoted as saying.

Araqchi described the motion as an appropriate measure in response to the "hostile and malicious" policies of the United States.