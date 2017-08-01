Eight presidents, VPs expected at Rouhani inauguration

Tehran, Iran, August 1

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Eight presidents and vice presidents, as well as 19 heads of parliament will attend Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration into his second term on Saturday, according to Parviz Esmaili, director of communications and announcements department at Rouhani’s office.

The foreign guests will include 92 high-ranking delegations, 25 from Asia-Pacific, 26 from Arab and African countries, and 30 more from Europe and the Americas, Esmaili said, the presidential website reported August 1.

Rouhani, first elected Iran’s president in 2013, re-ran for office in the May 2017 election. He garnered 57 percent of the votes in the election, which saw a turnout of 73 percent.

The secretary generals of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) will also attend the inauguration ceremony.