Expert: FETO sleeper cells existing in Turkey

2017-08-01 19:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Despite Turkey actively fights against members of the Fethullah Gulen movement, there are still sleeper cells of FETO (Fethullah Terrorist Organization) in the country, Ufuk Coskun, editor-in-chief of the Turkish Bolge Postasi newspaper, told Trend over phone.

Coskun, who is also Milat Gazetesi columnist, added that the intelligence agencies of such countries as the US, Germany, France, as well as Israel, are behind the Fethullah Gulen movement.

"FETO is a joint project of Western intelligence agencies and its activity is aimed at slowing Turkey’s development, as well as confronting the Middle East policy of Ankara," he added.

The expert added that currently, the trials over the members of the movement were launched in almost all provinces and in particular, in Ankara and Izmir.

Coskun added that despite the trials are being conducted against FETO members in Turkey, this current still has a huge impact on the country’s judicial system.

The expert does not rule out the possibility that FETO members, who infiltrated into the Turkish judicial system and who have not been revealed yet, intend to impact on the trials launched against the members of this organization.

"Members of the FETO terrorist organization could also infiltrate into the Turkish banking system within 60 years," Coskun said.

The expert said that the FETO sleeper cells still want to create internal chaos in Turkey.

"Turkey is obliged to bring to the world community’s attention that FETO members are a serious threat to the country's security," he said.

A trial about seizing the Akinci air base during a military coup attempt was launched in Turkey Aug. 1.

A trial over 486 defendants in seizing the Akinci air base during a military coup attempt was launched in Ankara in July 2016.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed. More than 200 people were killed during the attempted coup.