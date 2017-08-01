Czech shooter grabs gold in skeet qualification event in Baku

2017-08-01 20:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

Czech shooter Milos Slavicek won a gold medal in men’s skeet qualification event by scoring 54 (11) points at the European Shooting Championship in Baku Aug. 1.

Italian shooter Gabriele Rossetti ranked second by scoring 54 (9) points, while Swiss shooter Stephan Nilsen ranked third by scoring 43 points.

The 12th day of the European Championship was over in Baku on Aug. 1.

Men’s 300m Standard Rifle, 50m Rifle Prone and Skeet Qualification events were held at the Baku Shooting Center today.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 21 and will last until August 4.