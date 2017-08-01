FM: Turkey urges Muslim countries to recognize Palestine's independence

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey urges Muslim countries to recognize the independence of Palestine within the territories that existed before the war of 1967, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu made the remarks at a meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Aug. 1, the Turkish media reported.

He said that the issue of Palestine is a common issue of the Islamic world.

Cavusoglu also expressed the hope that the clash between Israelis and Palestinians will not occur in Jerusalem again.

Today Istanbul hosts a meeting of foreign ministers of OIC member countries.

The OIC previously told Trend that during the meeting, the OIC foreign ministers will discuss the recent clashes in Jerusalem between Israelis and Palestinians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society earlier said that clashes took place between worshipers and the Israeli police at Bab al-Asbat near al-Aqsa Mosque.

The worshipers were attacked after performing evening prayer outside al-Aqsa Mosque in protest against the metal detectors installed by the Israeli authorities at the entrances of the Mosque.