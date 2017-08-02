Placing Telegram server in Iran will not provide any security boosts: expert

Tehran, Iran, August 1

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Placing the server of the messaging app Telegram in Iran will offer no particular security boost for the user data, an expert told Trend August 1.

It is a false idea that anything can be safe on the internet, be it on a server inside or outside one’s country, because once online, data is accessible to many entities, Said Aladpoosh, CEO of Donya Press Content Institute said.

The sole beneficiary of such a transfer would be the Iranian side, which would be able to access the server via Intranet (an Iran-wide network under development) with much bigger bandwidth, Aladpoosh noted.

There long have been talks about government’s efforts to place Telegram server in Iran.

Last week ICT Minister Mahmoud Vaezi announced that the government has had at last managed to do so. Nonetheless, Pavel Durov, the creator of Telegram, denied those claims. On August 1 Vaezi refuted his previous announcement by stating that Durov was correct.