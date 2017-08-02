Armenia 135 times breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2



Trend:



Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 135 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said August 2.

The Azerbaijani army positions in Kemerli, Gaymagli, Farakhli, Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages and on the nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Shavarshavan village and on the nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, as well as on the nameless heights of the Ijevan district of Armenia.



Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in Aghbulaq and Munjuglu villages and on the nameless heights of the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in Chinari and Aygedzor villages and on the nameless heights of the Berd district of Armenia.



The Azerbaijani army positions in Zamanli village and on the nameless heights of Azerbaijan's Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of the Tartar district, Shuraabad, Taghibayli, Bash Garvand, Javakhirli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Novruzlu Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veyselli, Garvand, Qarakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.