Turkmen authorities organize special flight for pilgrims to Mecca

2017-08-02 11:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

One hundred sixty pilgrims from Turkmenistan will leave for Saudi Arabia to perform the hajj from August 17 to September 7, the Turkmen government said in a message Aug. 2.

The corresponding order was signed by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. According to the document, Turkmenistan Airlines, the flag carrier airline of Turkmenistan, is to make a special flight for transporting pilgrims to Saudi Arabia and back.

Upon arrival in Mecca, pilgrims perform all obligatory hajj rituals, then they visit Medina. Turkmenistan has been financing the transportation of pilgrims to Mecca since 2001.