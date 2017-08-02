Turkey, Qatar launch joint military exercises

2017-08-02 11:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Qatar have launched joint military exercises, Qatar’s media reported Aug. 2.

According to the message, the exercises are being held at Qatar’s Tariq bin Ziyad military base.

Around 250 Turkish servicemen are taking part in joint exercises.

Earlier, Turkey passed a law on the ratification of the agreement between Turkey and Qatar on the deployment of the Turkish military contingent in Qatar.

The military agreement between Qatar and Turkey came into force on June 9. The corresponding document was signed in Ankara on November 10, 2016.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu