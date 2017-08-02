Turkey expects inflation rate at 8.7% by late 2017 – Central Bank

2017-08-02 13:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Inflation rate is expected to reach 8.7 percent in Turkey by late 2017, country’s media reported citing head of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) Murat Cetinkaya.

“Inflation rate will drop down to 6.4 percent in Turkey by early 2018,” Cetinkaya followed.

The head of CBRT also added that Turkey will adhere to the strictest financial policy until inflation rate decreases to the expected level.

Previous CBRT prognosis of the inflation rate for 2017 was at 6.5 percent.