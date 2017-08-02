Samarkand İnternational Airport resumes its work

2017-08-02 13:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 2

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Samarkand International Airport (SIA) has resumed its work.

SIA has been opened for international and domestic flights since August 1, right after the completion of the renovations related to its runway sections, according to the information published on the website of the National Air Company Uzbekistan Airways (Uzbekiston Havo Yullari).

SIA was closed for flights from July 1 to 31 of this year. Runway overhauling project was developed by AERO-YO'L LOYIHA LLC.

The subsidiary of the State Committee for Roads Samarkand Road-Linear Operational Enterprise and the New Tech Samarkand LLC completed the construction related repair works.

Samarkand International Airport is a part of the Uzbekistan Airways.

Uzbekistan Airways is a state owned monopoly air-carrier in Uzbekistan. It operates flights to 22 cities in the US, Europe, Middle East, Asia, 24 cities of the CIS member countries, as well as 11 local destinations.