3 dead in a shipwreck in Turkey

2017-08-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A yacht with tourists on board had shipwrecked near Turkey’s Marmaris resort town, country’s media reported on Aug. 2.

According to the preliminary reports, there were 11 people on board.

Rescuers managed to save two people and pull the bodies of three dead from the sea.

No additional information on the tourists’ nationality or the details of the incident has been reported yet.