Iran denies arrival of EU commissioner in Tehran

2017-08-02 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

The rumours of arrival of Andrus Ansip, the European commissioner for digital single market, in Iran are totally false and baseless, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi announced, ISNA reported Aug. 2.

Previously, Iran’s Fars news agency reported that Ansip arrived at the Imam Khomeini Airport on July 27, without coordination and preparing protocols, which caused his wandering in the airport for several hours. The report said that his trip to Tehran was totally without noise.

Fars reported that Ansip’s trip to Iran happened ahead of the EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini’s visit to Tehran to attend President Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony on Aug. 5.

Qassemi rejected this report, saying that Ansip hasn’t had any trip to Iran, neither for personal nor official purpose.