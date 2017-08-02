Turkmenistan developing construction materials industry

2017-08-02 15:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug 2

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

According to the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary (state news agency), 1,800 out of around 1,900 big facilities are being built by the domestic enterprises in Turkmenistan.

The priority direction of the construction materials industry is the cement production. Portland cement produced at the country's plants is used in construction of the high-rise buildings and other facilities in the seismic zone.

Furthermore, the production of oil well cement for the oil and gas industry, as well as sulfate-resistant cement, used for laying foundations, construction of bridge supports and other hydraulic structures, has been established in the country.

The metallurgical and gas-concrete plants in Ovadan Depe in the country’s Ahal province contribute to the diversification of the national economy.

Turkmen enterprises also produce leer panels, reinforced blocks, expanded clay, prefabricated reinforced concrete products, ceramic bricks and facing slabs.

Large-panel housing construction plants, designed for manufacturing reinforced concrete structures for the construction of multi-storey residential buildings and cottage style houses, greatly increased their capacities.

The output volumes of ceramic bricks, rebars, metal profiles, plastic and fiberglass pipes were increased.

Turkmenistan’s rich natural resources make it possible to increase the production of expanded clay, the main component of which is argillite, which is extracted at the Yagman field in the country’s Balkan province.