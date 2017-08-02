Uzbek FM, Pakistani Envoy held talks

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov held a meeting with the newly appointed Pakistani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Irfan Yusuf Shami today, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s Jahon news agency reported.

The talks addressed the issues of Uzbek-Pakistani relations, perspective directions of interaction in the spheres of politics and security, taking into the account Pakistan’s full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Intensification of the mutually beneficial ties in the commercial, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian fields were also considered at the meeting.

The sides stressed mutual interest in enhancing cooperation on a systematic basis. In this regard, they spoke in favour of coordinating the Road Map, with the inclusion of specific bilateral events, along with the amplification of contacts between representatives of the business circles of both countries in various formats.

The parties also exchanged views on the current issues of international and regional character.