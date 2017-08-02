Bakcell organizes another workshop on “introduction to mobile communications" (PHOTO)

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan has held yet another workshop for the journalists on the topic of “The Introduction to Mobile Communications”.

This year’s workshop has featured discussions on the topics as digitalization, roaming, startup environment in Azerbaijan and the “Applab” project, internet products, information security, innovative solutions offered to the corporate customers of “Bakcell” and etc.

“Mobile telecommunications is one of the fastest developing industries in the world. The professionals from Bakcell are pleased to join our sessions in order to ensure that journalists who cover the telecommunications area are well aware with the innovations and feel comfortable in reflecting this knowledge in their daily work. This is the fourth year that we are organizing “Introduction to Mobile Communications” seminars, with participation of 30-40 media representatives, and we are planning to continue this useful experience in future”, says Suheyla Jafarova, Head of Corporate Communications Unit at Bakcell.

As a part of the event, head of the Customer Experience and Channel Management Subunit Emin Askersoy talked about main tendencies of digital transformation and its positive effects on raising customer satisfaction.

Moreover, senior TADIG (Transferred Account Data Interchange Group) specialist of Bakcell Lev Gunin shared information on the operating mechanism of the roaming service, tariffs regulation, rules of establishing roaming partnerships with mobile operators of different countries, as well as the overall service organization process of the roaming department.

Senior Data products development specialist Nazli Orujova delivered a presentation about the most innovative mobile data products, offered by “Bakcell” which is a proud operator for its fastest mobile network services in Azerbaijan. Application development manager Orkhan Babayev talked about the startup environment in Azerbaijan and the “Applab” project of Bakcell. And last but not least, the journalists enjoyed the presentation about some of the unique services provided to customers of Bakcell, as well as the Information Security, delivered by the Product Development manager Shamil Hasanov.

