Sea Cup 2017: Warships to conduct artillery firing in Caspian Sea

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

Trend:

Warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan are on the Caspian Sea to carry out artillery fire on the marine targets as part of the Sea Cup 2017 competitions, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service said in a message Aug. 2.

During the current stage of the competition, firstly, a small missile ship Grad Sviyazhsk of the Russian Navy, secondly, a rocket-artillery ship Sariarka of Kazakhstan’s Naval Forces, thirdly, a patrol-guard ship G-124 of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces, and then the missile boat Joshan of Iran’s Naval Forces will carry out the artillery firing.

At the first stage, which will last until August 4, the warships’ crews will also compete in the destruction of air targets and the simulated floating mines.

The solemn opening ceremony of the Sea Cup 2017, held in Azerbaijan as part of the International Army Games 2017, took place at the Baku Seaside Boulevard on Aug. 1.