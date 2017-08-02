Management changes at Azerbaijani insurance company

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Ali Bayramov left the post of the first Deputy Chairman of PASHA Insurance OJSC at his own request, a source in the company told Trend.

According to the source, the post of the first Deputy Chairman is vacant.

PASHA Insurance’s board is headed by Ulviyya Jabbarova. After Bayramov left his post, Jabbarova was left with one deputy - Tural Aliyev.

PASHA Insurance’s board includes Murad Suleymanov, responsible for the Financial Department, and Aygun Melikova – responsible for the Technical Department.

PASHA Insurance has been operating on the Azerbaijani insurance market since 2006.